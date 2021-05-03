Pilates & Yoga Studios Market to witness Healthy Growth; Manufacturers in the Europe Region will Witness Significant Growth Opportunities

Allied market research has introduced a research study on Europe Pilates & yoga studios market. While performing the study the use of a multi-disciplinary approach has been included in order to come up with a detailed picture of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market. The market research report offers an exhaustive analysis of the major points of growth, prominent growth paths in the guesstimate year and standing growth factors over the forecast period. In addition, the report also analyses the major players for effectively dealing with the challenges & threats in the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Europe Pilates & yoga studios market by Activity Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market size was valued at $26,991.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $49,446.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2021 to 2027. Germany held nearly twenty percent share of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market analysis in 2019.

Key leading players operating in Pilates and Yoga Studios industry are:- Body & Soul Yoga Club, Core Pilates, Cheltenham Pilates & Yoga, Fitness Unlimited, Flex Studio, Hummingbird Pilates & Yoga, LV Yoga, Fareham, M Pilates+Yoga, Pilates Plus LLC and Sandstone Yoga & Pilates. The top factors influencing the market growth include increase in health consciousness, rise in obese population across world, initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, health benefits associated with yoga & Pilates and celebrity endorsement & promotion among others. The major factor that limits the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market is the presence of numerous substitutes. Increased awareness regarding health & fitness is expected to significantly drive the growth of the market. Although fitness consciousness is higher in urban areas, the market is expected to witness steady growth in semi-urban areas of the developing economies. A significant rise in the obese population supplements the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market growth. Inactive lifestyle and dysfunctional diets cause obesity, which results in increased prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases. Thus, rise in obese population is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios industry. Key Findings Of The Study In 2019, Germany was the highest contributor to The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2027.

In 2019, the yoga classes segment accounted for nearly half of the market in The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The merchandise sales segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period.

In 2019, Pilates classes segment accounted for nearly one fifth of the market share, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 13.7%.

In 2019, UK accounted for a prominent market Europe Pilates & yoga studios market share, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGRs of 14.0%.