Technological Advancements to Play a Key Role in Growth of Aerogels For Personal Care Products Market

Aerogel is a synthetic porous ultralight material derived from a gel, in which the liquid component for the gel has been replaced with a gas. The result is a solid with extremely low density and extremely low thermal conductivity. Silica based aerogels has been gaining significant popularuity owing to its features such as, it is suitable to apply on the skin,viscosity and texture, which makes them feasible for multiple uses. The concerns of people towards hygiene and sanitation have increased the demand of such type of products. Also, its skin care products provide a rich glow to the skin which leads to identification of target market. It provide excellent aroma.A rise in the disposable income of people is expected to drive its growth.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

Covid-19 has largely hampered the growth of aerogels for personal care market as lockdown distrusted the production, distribution channels, and transpiration. Furthermore, slowdown in the economy has decreased the purchasing power of the consumers which furthers hamper the growth of the market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Growing personal care and beauty care products market is expected to bolster the growth of the aerogels for personals care products market during forecast period. For instance, according to, India Brand Equity Foundation, The market size of India’s beauty, cosmetic and grooming market will reach $ 20 billion by 2025 from the current $ 6.5 billion on the back of rise in disposable income of middle class and growing aspirations of people to live good life and look good. The consumer’s demands for different varieties of products and their changing tastes are the major factors responsible for the growth of aerogels for personal care product .Its ease of availability on various online channels is further fueling the growth of this market.

Companies covered :-

Cabot,ENERSENS,Jios Aerogel Corporation,Dow Corning,Aspen Aerogels,BASF,Active Aerogels,Guangdong lison Hi-Tech,Svenska Aerogel,Aerogel Technologies

New product launches to flourish the market

Many companies have tie-up with the retail chains to expand their business. There are several strategies adopted by business like mergers and acquisitions, and social media marketing, which likely boost the growth of the market. Innovations and improvisation in the personal care products are considerable factors for the growth of the market For instance,-Tri Aerogel Styling Gel has emerged as a influential brand in the name of hair styling gel. Surge in usage in cosmetics industry

Aerogel has been gaining significant popularity in cosmetic industry owing to benefits assorted such as Superior oil and sebum absorption, Low-gloss, matting optical effects, Highly efficient viscosity enhancement of oil phase, Fragrance retention and controlled release, and Anti-caking and free-flow. Growing cosmetic industry and increasing applications of aerogels in the cosmetics further bolster the growth of the aerogel for personal care market during forecast period.