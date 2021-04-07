Healthcare IT Market New Study of Trend and Forecast

Global Healthcare IT Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Analysis:

Healthcare IT Marketwas valued at USD 134.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 482.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Health IT (health information technology) is the area of IT involving the design, development, creation, use and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. Automated and interoperable healthcare information systems are expected to improve medical care, lower costs, increase efficiency, reduce error and improve patient satisfaction, while also optimizing reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Cost controlling concerns in Healthcare sector

1.2 Increased efforts to enhance Healthcare Practice ethics and quality

1.3 Increased returns on the investments

1.4 Accumulation and generation of Big Data in Healthcare

1.5 Increased interest of government and market players in technology usage

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation cost

2.2 Lack of Acceptance in healthcare medical society

Market Segmentation:

Healthcare IT Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. By Product and Services:

1.1 Healthcare Provider Solution

1.1.2 Clinical Healthcare IT Solutions

1.1.2.1Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records

1.1.2.2Picture Archiving and Communication Systems and Vendor-Neutral Archive Systems

1.1.2.3Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems

1.1.2.4 Clinical Decision Support Systems

1.1.2.5 E-prescribing Solutions

1.1.2.6 Radiology Information Systems

1.1.2.7Radiation Dose Management Solutions

1.1.2.8 Specialty Information Management Systems

1.1.2.9 Medical Image Analysis Systems

1.1.2.10Population Health Management Solutions

1.1.2.11Patient Registry Software

1.1.2.12Healthcare IT Integration Systems

1.1.2.13Practice Management Systems

1.1.2.14Laboratory Information Systems

1.1.2.15Mobile Health Solutions and Applications

1.1.2.16 Telehealth Solutions

1.1.2.17 Infection Surveillance Solutions

1.1.3 Non-Clinical Healthcare IT Solutions

1.1.3.1 Pharmacy Information Systems

1.1.3.2 Medication Management Systems

1.1.3.2.1 Electronic Medication Administration Software

1.1.3.2.2 Barcode Medication Administration Systems

1.1.3.2.3Medication Inventory Management Systems

1.1.3.2.4Medication Assurance Systems

1.1.3.2 Healthcare Asset Management Software

1.1.3.3 Workforce Management

1.1.3.4 Revenue Cycle Management Systems

1.1.3.5 Medical Document Management Solutions

1.1.3.6 Financial Management Systems

1.1.3.7 Healthcare Information Exchange

1.1.3.8 Supply Chain Management

1.1.3.8.1 Procurement Management Solutions

1.1.3.8.2 Inventory Management Solutions

1.1.3.9 Healthcare Analytics

1.1.3.9.1 Clinical Analytics

1.1.3.9.2 Financial Analytics

1.1.3.9.3 Operational and Administrative Analytics

1.1.3.10 Customer Relationship Management Solutions

1.2 Healthcare Payer Solutions

1.2.1 Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Systems

1.2.2 Claims Management Solutions

1.2.3 Analytics and Fraud Management

1.2.4 Member Eligibility Management Solutions

1.2.5 Provider Network Management Solutions

1.2.6 Billing and Accounts management Solutions

1.2.6.1 Patient Billing Management Solutions

1.2.6.2 Provider Billing Management Solutions

1.2.7 Customer Relationship Management Solutions

1.2.8 Population Health Management Solutions

1.3 HCIT Outsourcing Services

1.3.1 Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services

1.3.1.1 EMR/Medical Document Management Services

1.3.1.2 Pharmacy Information Management Services

1.3.1.3 Laboratory Information Management Services

1.3.1.4 Revenue Cycle Management Services

1.3.2 Payer HCIT Outsourcing Services

1.3.2.1 Claims Management Services

1.3.2.2 Integrated Front-End Services and Back Office Operations

1.3.2.3 Member Management Services

1.3.2.4 Provider Network Management Services

1.3.2.4 Billing and Accounts Management Services

1.3.2.5 Analytics and Fraud Management Services

1.3.2.6 HR Services

1.3.3 IT Infrastructure Management Services

2. By end user:

2.1 Healthcare Providers

2.1.1 Hospitals

2.1.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

2.1.3 Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities

2.1.4 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

2.1.5 Pharmacies

2.2 Healthcare Payers

2.2.1 Private

2.2.2 Public

2.3 Others

3. By Component:

3.1 Services

3.2 Software

3.3 Hardware

4. Healthcare IT Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Cerner Corporation

1. Mckesson Corporation

2. Ge Healthcare

3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

4. Philips Healthcare

5. EPIC Systems Corporation

6. Infor, Inc.

7. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Athenahealth, Inc.

10. Dell Technologies Inc.

11. Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group Incorporated)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Healthcare IT Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

