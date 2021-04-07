Patient Registry Software Market New Study of Trend and Forecast

Global Patient Registry Software Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Analysis:

Patient Registry Software Market was valued at USD 780.2 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,146.25 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Patient Registry Software is analytical software which is used to maintain the patient information from date of registration to the days spent by the patient in the healthcare center. It is very beneficial in improving the data organization in the center and also reduces the errors which occur due to manual entry. It is used by most of the leading specialists and healthcare centers for better internal systems and communication management.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased need of data maintenance in Healthcare Organizations

1.2 Funding provided by government

1.3 Need to adopt EHRs

1.4 Significance of patient registration information

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of knowledge of the analytical software in patient registration

2.2 Lack of IT professionals

2.3 Security risks of data stored in systems

Market Segmentation:

Patient Registry SoftwareMarketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Patient Registry Software Market, by Software:

1.1 Integrated

1.2 Standalone

2. Patient Registry Software Market, by Pricing Model:

2.1 Subscription

2.2 Ownership

3. Patient Registry Software Market, by Deployment Model:

3.1 On premise

3.2 On Cloud

3.3 Remotely Hosted

4. Patient Registry Software Market, by type of database:

4.1 Commercial

4.2 Public

5. Patient Registry Software Market, by Functionality:

5.1 Population Health Management

5.2 Patient Care Management

5.3 Health Information Exchange

5.4 Point of Care

5.5 Product Outcome Evaluation

5.6 Medical Research and Clinical Studies

6. Patient Registry Software Market, by End User:

6.1 Government organizations and third party administrators

6.2 Hospitals and medical practices

6.3 Private players

6.4 Pharma, Biotech and Medical device companies

6.5 Research centers

7. Patient Registry Software Market, by Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Phytel, Inc. (An IBM Corporation Company)

2. Image Trend, Inc.

3. FIGmd, Inc.

4. Liaison Technologies

5. Cecity.Com, Inc. (A Premier, Inc. Company)

6. Dacima Software, Inc.

7. Global Vision Technologies, Inc. (GVT)

8. Ifa Systems AG

9. Inc Research Holdings, Inc.

10. M2S, Inc. (A Medstreaming Company)

11. McKesson Corporation

12. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.

13. Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

14. EVADO Pty. Ltd.

15. Velos, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Patient Registry Software Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

