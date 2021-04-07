Operating Room Management Market New Study of Trend and Forecast

Global Operating Room Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Analysis:

The global operating room management market was valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.58 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Operating room management is the science of how to run an operating room suite. Operating room management focuses on maximizing operational efficiency at the facility, i.e. to maximize the number of surgical cases that can be done on a given day while minimizing the required resources and related costs.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emphasis on improvement in Operation rooms

1.2 Increased Funding in the same sector

1.3 Growing numbers of patients

1.4 Increment in demand of supply management software and technology

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High installation cost

2.2 High Maintenance

2.3 Dearth of technically sound people

Market Segmentation:

Operating Room Management marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Operating Room Management market, by solution:

1.1 OR Supply

1.2 Data Management

1.3 Communication

1.4 Anesthesia Information Management

2. Operating Room Management market, by Delivery mode:

2.1 On premise

2.2 Cloud based

3. Operating Room Management market, by End User:

3.1 Hospital

3.2 Ambulatory surgery

4. Operating Room Management market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Comapny

2. Steris

3. DXC Technology company

4. CERNER

5. Omnicell

6. McKesson

7. Optum

8. Nexus AG

9. Getinge

10. Brainlab

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Operating Room Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

