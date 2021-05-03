Current Scenario Of Pizza Box Market 2021: Report Forecasts The Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Business And Future Opportunity

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Pizza Box Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Growth in pizza franchises and bakery stations are the key factors that drive growth of the pizza market. Further, rapidly growing urbanization and increase in inclination toward western culture and lifestyle has increased demand for pizza boxes. Increase in fast-food eateries and restaurants also contribute to growth of the global market. In addition, increase in shift of consumers toward fast foods such as pizzas also positively impacts demand of the pizza boxes.

However, rise in awareness regarding healthy foods and problems caused by eating pizzas and fast foods restrain growth of the global market. With rise in demand pizza boxes, prices of raw material for them also rise, which hinder growth of the global market.

The key market players profiled in the report include International Paper Company, WestRock Company, DS Smith Plc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, New Method Packaging, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Rengo Co., Ltd. Pratt Industries Inc., Magnum Packaging,

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely hit the pizza market.

Indefinite lockdown has adversely affected demand for pizzas.

Demand for frozen goods and products who have longer shelf lives has increased.

Shutdown of bakeries and pizza franchises has decreased demand for pizza boxes.

Low consumption of pizza has disrupted the logistic network.

Sales of food products are expected to increase, once lockdowns are lifted.

Online and delivery services have decreased losses for companies.

Companies are taking preventive measures to reduce losses and increase sales.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub segments Type Whole Pizza Boxes

Pizza Slices Boxes Material Type Corrugated Paperboard

Clay Coated Carboard Print Type Printed Boxes

Non-Printed Boxes Sales Channel Online

Offline

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global pizza box industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global pizza box market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global pizza box market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global pizza box market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

