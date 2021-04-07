Turf Protection Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast

Global Turf Protection Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Turf Protectionmarket was valued at USD 4.91billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.44billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The rising number of turfs in both commercial and residential complexes is driving demand for turf protection products. The rising number of sport complexes and training facilities globally is expected to boost demand for these products. However, stringent regulations regarding chemicals used in turf protection is expected to hamper market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand from commercial and residential projects

1.2 Adoption of integrated pest management

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations on chemicals

2.2 Gradual rise in demand for artificial turf

Market Segmentation:

The global Insecticide Seed Treatment market is segmented on the solution, product, mode of application, and region.

1. By Solution:

1.1 Mechanical

1.2 Chemical

1.3 Biological

2. By Product:

2.1 Stress Protection

2.2 Pest Protection

2.3 Scarification

3. By Mode of Application:

3.1 Soil

3.2 Foliar

3.3 Seed

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nuturf Pty Ltd.

2. DOW Agrosciences LLC

3. Evans Turf Supplies Ltd.

4. Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

5. Backyard Organics LLC

6. Syngenta AG

7. Pure AG

8. Epicore Bionetworks Inc.

9. Teraganix Inc.

10. The Andersons Inc.

11. Corebiologic LLC

12. FMC Corporation

13. Soil Technologies Corporation

14. Lallemand Incorporated

15. Lucerne Biotech UK Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Turf Protectionmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

