Textile Yarn Market Business Scope & Development Factors

Global Textile Yarn Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Textile Yarnmarket was valued at USD 10.68billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.20billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.00% from 2017 to 2025.

Textile is one of the basic needs of human population. Textile industry is witnessing huge demands in Asia Pacific regions due to population explosion. The adoption of new trends globally and introduction of new fabrics are some of the major factors driving demand for textile yarns.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand from end-use applications

1.2 Process improvements in the textile industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations

2.2 Volatility of raw materials

Market Segmentation:

The global Textile Yarnmarket is segmented on the source, type, application, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Animal

1.2 Chemical

1.3 Plant

1.4 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Natural

2.1.1 Silk

2.1.2 Wool

2.1.3 Cotton

2.1.4 Flax

2.1.5 Ramie

2.1.6 Hemp

2.1.7 Jute

2.2 Artificial

2.2.1 Polyester

2.2.2 Viscose

2.2.3 Nylon

2.2.4 Acrylic

2.3 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Apparel

3.2 Industrial

3.3 Home Textile

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Parkdale Mills Incorporated

2. Hengli Group

3. Vardhman Textiles Limited

4. BirleikKoyunlulularMensucat TIC. VE SAN. A..

5. Huvis Corporation

6. Low and Bonar PLC

7. Grasim Industries Limited

8. Kairuide Holding Co. Ltd.

9. Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

10. Raymond Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Textile Yarn Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

