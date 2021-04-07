Termite Control Market Business Scope & Development Factors

Global Termite Control Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Termite Controlmarket was valued at USD 2.90billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.70billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Termites are the major cause of destruction of large quantities of wooden infrastructure. Termite control is gaining importance on account of losses resulting from termite infestation. The demand is expected to remain high in developing countries which have prevalently moist conditions.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing economic activities

1.2 Climate change

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Absence of uniform guidelines

2.2 Operating constraints

Market Segmentation:

The global Insecticide Seed Treatment market is segmented on the species type, control method, application, and region.

1. By Species Type:

1.1 Dampwood Termites

1.2 Subterranean Termites

1.3 Drywood Termites

1.4 Others

2. By Control Method:

2.1 Chemical

2.1.1 Synthetic Pyrethroids

2.1.2 Phenylprazole

2.1.3 Chlorinated Hydrocarbons

2.1.4 Chloronicotinyl

2.1.5 Organophosphates

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Physical and Mechanical

2.2.1 Termite Barriers

2.2.2 Bait Technology

2.2.3 Pitfall

2.3 Biological

2.3.1 Microbials

2.3.2 Botanicals

2.3.3 Nematode Control

2.4 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Residential

3.2 Commercial and Industrial

3.3 Livestock and Agriculture Farms

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Ensystex

2. BASF

3. Control Solution Inc.

4. Bayer Cropscience AG

5. Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

6. Syngenta AG

7. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

8. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

9. Rentokil Initial PLC

10. FMC Corporation

11. United Phosphorous Limited

12. Nufarm Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

