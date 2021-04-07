Seed Treatment Market Business Scope & Development Factors

Global Seed Treatment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Seed Treatmentmarket was valued at USD 5.93billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.69billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2017 to 2025.

Seed Treatment is an important method that increases the shelf life of seeds. Rise in crop rotation practices has boosted demand for these methods to prevent wearing out of seeds. The growing food production is expected to have a positive impact on market demand for these methodologies.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising prices of GM crops

1.2 Rising world population and food requirement

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations

2.2 Difficulty in disposal of treated seeds

Market Segmentation:

The global Seed Treatmentmarket is segmented on the function, type, crop type, application technique, and region.

1. By Function:

1.1 Crop Protection

1.1.1 Insecticides

1.1.2 Fungicides

1.1.3 Others

1.2 Seed Enhancement

2. By Type:

2.1 Non-chemical seed treatment

2.2 Chemical seed treatment

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Grains and Cereals

3.2 Oilseeds

3.3 Others

4. By Application Technique:

4.1 Seed Dressing

4.2 Seed Coating

4.3 Seed Pelleting

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Incotec Group BV

3. Syngenta AG

4. DOW Chemical Company

5. Bayer Cropscience AG

6. EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company

7. Monsanto Company

8. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

9. Platform Specialty Products

10. Nufarm Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Seed Treatment Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

