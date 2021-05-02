Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

Growing Demand of Electronically Commutated Fans to Escalate Market Growth at 4.1% CAGR during 2020–2027

According to the latest market study on “AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Diameter Size (Below 250mm, 251mm–400mm, 401mm–550mm, and 551mm–700mm) and Application (Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Ventilation Systems, Electronic Cabinets, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 1,300.78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,687.70 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020–2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

The electronically commutated (EC) technology combines both AC and DC voltages, bringing the most excellent outcome. The EC runs on a DC voltage with a single-phase 230 V or three-phase 400 V AC supply. The non-rotating part of EC motors is extended to make room for an electronic printed circuit board (PCB), which includes power AC to DC transformation and controls. The EC electronics are different from frequency inverters, and they decide how the stator’s motor phases are supplied with current (commutation), depending on the position, rotation direction, and default. For many years, EC motors (ECMs) needed individual DC power supply, leading to additional cost and complexity in applications. EC fans that could operate directly from AC mains incorporated with electronics became obtainable in the early 2000s. The electronics in EC fans transformed AC to DC, accomplished the commutation, and operated the fan speed by controlling the motor’s power, generally with pulse-width modulation (PWM).

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdown measures implemented to mitigate the spread of infection are restricting supplies of products in electronics and semiconductor industry. This represents a significant loss for AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans players.

Delta Electronics, Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Ebm Papst, Hidria d.o.o, Simx Limited, Oriental Motor USA Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, PBM Motor and Fan (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., and Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. are among the well-established players operating in the global AC electronically commutated (EC) fans market.

The report segments the Global AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans market as follows:



By Diameter Size

Below 250mm

251mm–400mm

401mm–550mm

551mm–700mm

By Application

Air Conditioners

Refrigerators

Ventilation systems

Electronic Cabinets

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



