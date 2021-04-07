Global Label-Free Detection Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Label-Free Detection Market was valued at USD 802.56 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1591 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Label Free detection majorly deals with protein quantification. The market is in growing trend in terms of market values because of increasing applications and funds in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology departments and more focus on Research and Development of novel Products.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Research and Successful outcomes in the label free detection sector

1.2 Growing collaborations between pharmaceutical and Research institutes

1.3 Growing scope of Biotech and Pharmaceutical departments of all major industries

1.4 Govt. Funds in R&D sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of equip mentation

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Label-Free Detection Market, by Technology:

1.1 Surface Plasmon Resonance

1.2 Bio-Layer Interferometry

1.3 Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

1.4 Differential Scanning Calorimetry

1.5 Other Lfd Technologies

2. Global Label-Free Detection Market, by Product:

2.1 Instruments

2.2 Consumables

2.2.1 Biosensor Chips

2.2.2 Microplates

3. Global Label-Free Detection Market, by End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2 Academic & Research Institutes

3.3 Contract Research Organizations

3.4 Other End Users

4. Global Label-Free Detection Market, by Application:

4.1 Binding Kinetics

4.2 Binding Thermodynamics

4.3 Endogenous Receptor Detection

4.4 Hit Confirmation

4.5 Lead Generation

4.6 Other Applications

5. Global Label-Free Detection Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. General Electric

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Perkinelmer

4. Ametek

5. F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

6. Malvern Panalytical

7. TA Instruments

8. Corning Incorporated

9. Horiba

10. Shimadzu Corporation

11. Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Label-Free Detection Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

