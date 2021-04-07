Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Cardiac Marker Testing Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Cardiac markers are biomarkers measured to evaluate heart function. They are often discussed in the context of myocardial infarction, but other conditions can lead to an elevation in cardiac marker level. The lifestyle changes in the young population and increase in Geriatric population is raising the need of better health solutions in cardiovascular disease care. The market is the primary focus for leading market players to increase the healthcare quality.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cardiovascular Health issues min the population

1.2 Growing geriatric population all over the Globe

1.3 High fund gains from Govt. and Private players

1.4 Drives to discover novel cardiac markers through clinical Trials

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues in Sample collection, maintenance and storage

2.2 Reimbursement Issues

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Product:

1.1 Instruments

1.2 Reagents and Kits

1.2.1 Chemiluminescence

1.2.2 Immunofluorescence

1.2.3 Elisa

1.2.4 Immunochromatography

2. Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Type:

2.1 Troponin I and T

2.2 CK-MB

2.3 Bnp Or Nt-Probnp

2.4 Myoglobin

2.5 Hscrp

2.6 Other Biomarkers

3. Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Type Of Testing:

3.1 Laboratory Testing

3.2 Point-Of-Care Testing

4. Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Disease:

4.1 Myocardial Infarction

4.2 Congestive Heart Failure

5. Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Roche Diagnostics Limited (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.)

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Siemens AG

4. Danaher Corporation

5. Biomrieux SA

6. Alere Inc.

7. LSI Medience Corporation (A Subsidiary 0f Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

8. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of the Carlyle Group)

9. Randox Laboratories Ltd.

10. Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Cardiac Marker Testing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

