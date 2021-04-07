Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 369.56 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 779.74 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Sepsis is among the most common causes of death in hospitals. It arises from the host response to infection. Currently, diagnosis relies on nonspecific physiological criteria and culture-based pathogen detection. This problem is tackled by sepsis diagnostics where there is efficient detection and treatment of septic wounds, Thereby increasing the value of the market through medicinal benefits.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Prevalence of sepsis cases in neonatal and adult population

1.2 Growing demand of sepsis care in geriatric population

1.3 Increasing number of pre gestation period end births

1.4 High number of infections and hospital acquired infections

1.5 Increasing ratio of surgeries

1.6 High number pf pneumonia cases

1.7 Convenience provided by new technologies of curing and diagnosing sepsis

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of devices

2.2 Reimbursement Issues

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology:

1.1 Microbiology

1.2 Molecular Diagnostics

1.3 Immunoassays

1.4 Flow Cytometry

2. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product:

2.1 Instruments

2.2 Blood Culture Media

2.3 Assay Kits & Reagents

2.4 Software

3. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Usability:

3.1 Laboratory Testing

3.2 Point-Of-Care Testing

4. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Method:

4.1 Conventional Diagnostics

4.2 Automated Diagnostic

5. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen:

5.1 Bacterial Sepsis

5.1.1 Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis

5.1.2 Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis

5.2 Fungal Sepsis

5.3 Other Pathogen Infections

6. Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Biomerieux SA

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

5. Roche Diagnostics Limited (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

6. Cepheid Inc.

7. T2 Biosystems, Inc.

8. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

9. Nanosphere, Inc. (A Luminex Company)

10. Bruker Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

