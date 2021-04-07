Global Urinalysis Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Urinalysis Market was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2017 to 2025.

A urinalysis is used to detect and manage a wide range of disorders, such as urinary tract infections, kidney disease and diabetes.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Prevalence of UTIs and Infections as well as kidney diseases

1.2 Implementation of stringent laws and regulations in the US for patient safety

1.3 Growing Technical assistance and developments

1.4 Growing geriatric population

1.5 Adoption of urinalysis devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Implementation of excise duty on medical devices

2.2 High costs

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Urinalysis Market, by Application:

1.1 Disease Diagnosis

1.1.1 Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

1.1.2 Kidney Diseases

1.1.3 Diabetes

1.1.4 Liver Diseases

1.1.5 Other Diseases

1.2 Pregnancy Tests

2. Global Urinalysis Market, by End User:

2.1 Hospitals & Clinics

2.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

2.3 Research Laboratories and Institutes

2.4 Home Care Settings

3. Global Urinalysis Market, by Product Type:

3.1 Consumables

3.1.1 Dipsticks

3.1.2 Reagents

3.1.3 Disposables

3.2 Instruments

3.2.1 Biochemical Urine Analyzers

3.2.1.1 Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers

3.2.1.1.1 Low-Volume Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers

3.2.1.1.2 Medium-Volume Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers

3.2.1.1.3 High-Volume Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers

3.2.1.2 Semi-Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers

3.2.2 Automated Urine Sediment Analyzers

3.2.3 Point-Of-Care Devices

4. Global Urinalysis Market, by Test Type:

4.1 Biochemical Urinalysis

4.2 Sediment Urinalysis

4.2.1 Microscopic Urinalysis

4.2.2 Flow Cytometric Urinalysis

5. Global Urinalysis Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

2. Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.)

3. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

4. Sysmex Corporation

5. Arkray, Inc.

6. Acon Laboratories, Inc.

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8. 77 Elektronika Kft.

9. Mindray Medical International Limited

10. Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

