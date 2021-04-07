Global Blood Culture Tests Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

The global Blood Culture Tests Marketwas valued at USD 3,251.63 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6,254.92 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Blood cultures are used to detect the presence of bacteria or fungi in the blood, to identify the type present, and to guide treatment. Testing is used to identify a blood infection (septicemia) that can lead to sepsis, a serious and life-threatening complication.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of sepsis cases

1.2 GrowingGeriatric Population

1.3 Increasing research and product launches

1.4 Increasing incidences of Bloodstream infections

1.5 Demand for Rapid and Efficient diagnostics

1.6 High number of infections and disease spreads

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of equipment

2.2 Lack of Trained technicians

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by Application:

1.1 Bacteremia

1.2 Fungemia

1.3 Mycobacterial Detection

2. Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by Technology:

2.1 Proteomics Technology

2.2 Culture-Based Technology

3. Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by Method:

3.1 Conventional/Manual Methods

3.2 Automated Methods

3.3 Molecular Technologies

3.3.1 Microarrays

3.3.2 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

3.3.3 PNA-FiSH (Peptide Nucleic Acid Fluroscent in Situ

4. Global Blood Culture Tests Market, byEnd User:

4.1 Hospital Laboratories

4.2 Reference Laboratories

4.3 Academic Research Laboratories

4.4 Other Laboratories

5. Global Blood Culture Tests Market, byProduct:

5.1 Consumables

5.1.1 Assay Kits & Reagents

5.1.2 Blood Culture Accessories

5.1.3 Blood culture Media

5.1.3.1 Aerobic Blood Culture Media

5.1.3.2 Pediatric Aerobic Blood Culture Media

5.1.3.3 Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

5.1.3.4 Mycobacterial Blood Culture Media

5.1.3.5 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

5.2 Instruments

5.2.1 Supporting Laboratory Equipment

5.2.1.1 Incubators

5.2.1.2 Colony Counters

5.2.1.3 Microscopes

5.2.1.4 Gram Stainers

5.2.2 Automated Blood Culture Systems

5.3 Software and Services

6. Global Blood Culture Tests Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

2. Biomrieux SA

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

4. Cepheid

5. Nanosphere, Inc.

6. Bruker Corporation

7. Beckman Coulter (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

8. Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

9. Iridica (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

10. T2 Biosystems

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Blood Culture Tests Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

