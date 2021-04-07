Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.97% from 2017 to 2025.

Microbiology is a wide scope of number of sub fields. Microbiology testing and Clinical microbiology focuses on pathogen testing and identification.

The industry is rising in terms of market value because of increasing R&D Activities and Fund. There is now more focus on advanced medicinal solutions and vaccine production to avoid epidemic spreads.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological developments and Researches

1.2 Growing Number of infections, Epidemic Incidences and spreads

1.3 Growing Fund in the research and development sector by Govt. and private Sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement risks

2.2 Lack of Regulatory restrictions

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, by Application:

1.1 Pharmaceutical Applications

1.2 Clinical Applications

1.3 Food Testing Applications

1.5 Energy Applications

1.6 Chemical and Material Manufacturing Applications

1.7 Environmental Applications

2. Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, by Disease Area:

2.1 Respiratory Diseases

2.2 Bloodstream Infections

2.3 Gastrointestinal Diseases

2.4 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

2.5 Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS)

2.6 Periodontal Diseases

2.7 Other Diseases

3. Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, by Product:

3.1 Reagents

3.1.1 Pathogen specific kits

3.1.2 General reagents

3.2 Instruments

3.2.1 Microbiology Analyzers

3.2.1.1 Molecular Diagnostic Instruments

3.2.1.2 Microscopes

3.2.1.3 Mass Spectrometers

3.2.2 Laboratory equipment

3.2.2.1 Incubators

3.2.2.2 Gram Stainers

3.2.2.3 Bacterial Colony Counters

3.2.2.4 Autoclave Sterilizers

3.2.2.5 Microbial Air Samplers

3.2.2.6 Anaerobic Culture Systems

3.2.2.7 Petri Dish Fillers

3.2.2.8 Blood Culture Systems

3.2.2.9 Microbial Culture Systems

3.2.2.10 Other Laboratory Instruments

4. Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Biomerieux S.A.

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

4. Cepheid (U.S.)

5. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

6. Alere, Inc.

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

8. F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

9. Bruker Corporation

10. Hologic, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

