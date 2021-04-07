Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global HLA Typing for Transplant Market was valued at USD 533.78 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 970.65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2017 to 2025.

Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing is used to match patients and donors for bone marrow or cord blood transplants. Due to increasing transplant failures there is a rising need to match the organ transplant feasibility before the surgery to avoid any kind of loss. There are increasing fund in the HLA Typing market from the side of Govt. as well as Pvt. Sector.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing number of Tissue and Organ transplantations

1.2 Growing technical support and discoveries in HLA Typing

1.3 Growing Funds from both Government and Private sector

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High technology associated costs

2.2 Limited reimbursements

2.3 High cost of techniques like PCR

Market Segmentation:

1. Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, by Applications:

1.1 Research applications

1.2 Diagnostic Applications

2. Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Reagents and Consumables

2.2 Software and Services

2.3 Instruments

3. Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, by End User:

3.1 Commercial Service Providers

3.2 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

3.3 Hospitals and Transplant Centers

4. Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, by Technology:

4.1 Non Molecular Assays

4.1.1 Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) Assays

4.1.2 Serological Assays

4.2 Molecular Assays

4.2.1 Sequencing Based

4.2.1.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

4.2.1.2 Sanger Sequencing

4.2.2 PCR Based

4.2.2.1 Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide (SSO)-PCR

4.2.2.2 Sequence-Specific Primer (SSP)-PCR

5. Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Immucor, Inc.

3. Olerup SSP AB

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6. Illumina, Inc.

7. Affymetrix, Inc.

8. F. Hoffmann-LA-Roche Limited

9. Luminex Corporation

10. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the HLA Typing for Transplant Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

