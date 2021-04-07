Global Dairy Herd Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Dairy Herd Management Market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Dairy herd management software is the easy access to keep a track of animal population on the farm and their personalized details about insemination, Productivity and other dairy factors. The market is growing because of increasing dairy needs all over the globe and also because on increasing awareness amongst farm managers and owners regarding technological advancements which can enhance the marketing strategies to meet the competition.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Dairy consumption rates

1.2 Growing number dairy projects and herd population

1.3 Growing Technological advancements

1.4 Cost cutting and economic benefits

1.5 Growing fund in Dairy and its efficiency increment projects

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Ethical issues for animal safety

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by Application:

1.1 Milk Harvesting

1.2 Breeding

1.3 Feeding

1.4 Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management

1.5 Calf Management

1.6 Health Management

1.7 Other Applications

2. Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by Product:

2.1 Standalone

2.1.1 On-Premise Software

2.1.2 Web-Based/Cloud-Based Software

2.2 Automated

2.2.1 Milk Management Systems

2.2.2 Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems

2.2.3 Reproductive Health Management Systems

2.2.4 Cattle Management Systems

2.2.5 Herd Health Management Systems

3. Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by End User:

3.1 Large-Scale Dairy Farms

3.2 Cooperative Dairy Farms

3.3 Small-Scale Dairy Farms

4. Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Delaval

2. GEA

3. Afimilk

4. Boumatic

5. Fullwood

6. SCR

7. Dairymaster

8. Lely

9. VAS

10. Sum-IT Computer Systems

11. Pearson International

12. Farmwizard

13. Farmtec

14. Waikato Milking Systems

15. Trioliet

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Dairy Herd Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

