Global Epigenetics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Epigenetics Market was valued at USD 754.97 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2286.09 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Epigenetics is a genetic phenomenon which involves a significant change in the genetic make-up of an organism due to surroundings and adaptive factors. Evolution and developmental studies contain thorough studies about epigenetic factors and changes. Current pharmaceutical discoveries aim at developing the drugs suitable for present environmental factors and thus end up investing in the epigenetic research and methodologies causing market to expand at a rapid pace.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Sequencing is becoming economically favorable

1.2 Growing interest in genetic studies and increased funds from Govt. and Private sector both

1.3 Growing Cases of Cancer Patients all over the Globe

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of instruments and equipment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Epigenetics Market, by Application:

1.1 Oncology

1.2 Metabolic Diseases

1.3 Developmental Biology

1.4 Immunology

1.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.6 Other Applications

2. Global Epigenetics Market, by End User:

2.1 Academic and Research Institutes

2.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.3 Contract Research Organizations

3. Global Epigenetics Market, by Technology:

3.1 DNA Methylation

3.2 Histone Modification

3.3 Other Technologies

4. Global Epigenetics Market, By Products:

4.1 Kits

4.1.1 Chip-Seq Kits

4.1.2 Bisulfite Conversion Kits

4.1.3 Whole-Genome Amplification Kits

4.1.4 5-HMC and 5-MC Analysis Kits

4.1.5 RNA Sequencing Kits

4.1.6 Other Epigenetics Kits

4.2 Reagents

4.2.1 Antibodies

4.2.2 Magnetic Beads

4.2.3 Histones

4.2.4 Buffers

4.2.5 Primers

4.2.6 Other Epigenetics Reagents

4.3 Enzymes

4.3.1 DNA-Modifying Enzymes

4.3.2 Protein-Modifying Enzymes

4.3.3 RNA-Modifying Enzymes

4.4 Instruments and Consumables

4.4.1 Next-Generation Sequencers

4.4.2 Qpcr Instruments

4.4.3 Mass Spectrometers

4.4.4 Sonicators

4.4.5 Other Instruments and Consumables

4.5 Bioinformatics Tools

5. Global Epigenetics Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Illumina

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

3. Merck Millipore

4. Abcam

5. Active Motif

6. Bio-Rad

7. New England Biolabs

8. Agilent

9. Qiagen

10. Zymo Research

11. Perkinelmer

12. Diagenode

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Epigenetics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

