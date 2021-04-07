Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2017 to 2025.

Molecular diagnostics is a combination of techniques used to analyze biological markers in the genome and proteome, genetic code and cells expression in terms of gene as proteinsby applying molecular biology to medical testing.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing oncology studies and cancer patients

1.2 Growing demand of personalized medicines

1.3 Growing Market of molecular biology and biomarker techniques in healthcare

1.4 Assured reimbursements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology:

1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

1.3 Hybridization (In-Situ Hybridization & Fish)

1.4 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing

1.5 Microarray

1.6 Other Technologies

2. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Application:

2.1 Infectious Diseases

2.1.1 Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG)

2.1.2 Hepatitis B

2.1.3 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

2.1.4 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

2.1.5 Tuberculosis (TB)

2.1.6 Hepatitis C

2.1.7 Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

2.1.8 Other Infectious Diseases

2.2 Oncology

2.2.1 Breast Cancer

2.2.2 Colorectal Cancer

2.2.3 Prostate Cancer

2.2.4 Other Cancers

2.3 Blood Screening

2.4 Genetic Tests

2.5 Microbiology

2.6 Other Applications

3. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospital and Academic Laboratories

3.2 Reference Laboratories

3.3 Other End Users

4. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Products and Services:

4.1 Reagents & Kits

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Software & Services

5. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Qiagen N.V.

3. Roche Diagnostics

4. Hologic, Inc.

5. Grifols

6. Siemens Healthcare

7. Becton, Dickinson and Company

8. Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

9. Biomrieux Sa

10. Cepheid Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

