Global Blood Screening Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/385/Global Blood Screening Market Size And F#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Blood Screening Market was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2017 to 2025.

A blood screening is a medical process in which blood is scanned to test for a particular disease or condition. These processes vary according to the medical procedure to be performed. Increasing incidences of blood donation or transfusion is the key factor which is increasing the need of blood screening hence causing the market to grow rapidly.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/385/Global Blood Screening Market Size And F#inquiry

Sample Infographics:

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=385

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing numbers of blood transfusions and donation cases

1.2 Increasing need of blood donation and transfusions

1.3 Growing number of infections

1.4 Safety awareness increment regarding blood donation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Capital expenditure

2.2 Lack of regulations

2.3 Alternatives available

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Blood Screening Market, by Product and Services:

1.1 Reagents & Kits

1.1.1 NAT Reagents & Kits

1.1.1.1 Enzymes and Polymerases

1.1.1.2 Standards and Controls

1.1.1.3 Probes and Primers

1.1.1.4 Buffers, Nucleotides and Solutions

1.1.1.5 Labeling and Detection Reagents

1.1.2 ELISA Reagents & Kits

1.1.2.1 Immunosorbents

1.1.2.2 Controls

1.1.2.3 Conjugates (Antigen Or Antibody-Conjugated Enzyme)

1.1.2.4 Substrates (Of Enzymes)

1.1.2.5 Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions

1.1.3 Other Reagents

1.2 Instruments

1.2.1 Rental Purchase

1.2.2 Outright Purchase

1.3 Software and Services

2. Global Blood Screening Market, by End User:

2.1 Blood Banks

2.2 Hospitals

3. Global Blood Screening Market, by Technology:

3.1 Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

3.1.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

3.1.2 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

3.2.1 ELISA Market, By Platform

3.2.1.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

3.2.1.2 Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA)

3.2.1.3 Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI)

3.2.2 ELISA Market, By Generation

3.2.2.1 First-Generation ELISA

3.2.2.2 Second-Generation ELISA

3.2.2.3 Third-Generation ELISA

3.2.2.4 Fourth-Generation & Above

3.3 Rapid Tests

3.4 Western Blot Assay

3.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

4. Global Blood Screening Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Grifols

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

3. Abbott Laboratories

4. Biomrieux

5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6. Siemens Healthineers (A Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

7. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

8. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9. Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

10. Becton, Dickinson and Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Blood Screening Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/385/Global Blood Screening Market Size And F

________________________________________