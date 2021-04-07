Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.69 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.76% from 2017 to 2025.

A good hemostasis analyzer (or coagulation analyzer) will provide either mechanical or optical clot detection premium hemostasis analyzers can accomplish both. Multiple testing positions provide flexibility and versatility, and advanced proprietary mechanical testing methods have eliminated much of the uncertainty and assay repetition surrounding these important, critical tests of your patients’ health. The reason for the market to grow is the efficiency of the devices and accuracy of the results (proven) in less time.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing diseases related to blood stream and cardiovascular functions

1.2 Growing Geriatric population

1.3 Efficiency of POC Coagulation testing method

1.4 Increasing advancements in technology and lab automation systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High equipment cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market, by Test:

1.1 Prothrombin Time Testing

1.2 Fibrinogen Testing

1.3 Activated Clotting Time Testing

1.4 Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing

1.5 D-Dimer Testing

1.6 Platelet Function Tests

1.7 Anti-Factor Xa Tests

1.8 Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for ACT

2. Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market, By Product::

2.1 Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

2.2 Consumables

2.3 Reagents

2.4 Standards, Controls, and Calibrations

2.5 Systems

2.6 Automated Systems

2.7 Semiautomated Systems

2.8 Manual Systems

2.9 Point-Of-Care Testing Analyzers

3. Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market, by Patient care Settings:

3.1 Clinical Laboratories

3.2 Point-Of-Care Testing

3.3 Other End Users

4. Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market, by Technology:

4.1 Optical Technology

4.2 Mechanical Technology

4.3 Electrochemical Technology

4.4 Other Technologies

5. Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Alere Inc.

2. Nihon Kohden Corporation

3. Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

4. Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens AG)

5. Sysmex Corporation

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7. Diagnostica Stago Sas

8. Helena Laboratories

9. Instrumentation Laboratory (A Division of the Werfen Group)

10. International Technidyne Corporation (ITC)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

