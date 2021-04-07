Global Immunoassay Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Immunoassay Market was valued at USD 16.78 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 32.88 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2017 to 2025.

An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of infections and chronic diseases

1.2 Increasing application of immunoassays in oncology studies and treatment

1.3 Technical progress

1.4 Growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low assurance of accuracy in results

2.2 Stringent Govt. regulations and Tax excision by US govt. on medical devices

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Immunoassay Market, by Product and Services:

1.1 Reagents & Kits

1.2 By Type

1.2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Reagents and Kits

1.2.2 Rapid Test Reagents and Kits

1.2.3 Western Blot Reagents and Kits

1.2.4 Elispot Reagents and Kits

1.2.5 RIA Reagents and Kits

1.2.6 PCR Reagents and Kits

1.3 Analyzers

1.3.1 Purchase Mode

1.3.1.1 Reagent Rental Purchase

1.3.1.2 Outright Purchase

1.3.2 By Type

1.3.2.1 Open-Ended Systems

1.3.2.2 Closed-Ended Systems

1.4 Software and Services

2. Global Immunoassay Market, by Technology:

2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

2.1.1 ELISA Market, By Platform

2.1.1.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

2.1.1.2 Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA)

2.1.1.3 Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI)

2.1.2 ELISA Market, By Type

2.1.2.1 First Generation

2.1.2.2 Second Generation

2.1.2.3 Third Generation

2.1.2.4 Fourth Generation and Above

2.2 Rapid Tests

2.3 Western Blot

2.4 Elispot

2.5 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

2.6 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3. Global Immunoassay Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Clinical Laboratories

3.3 Blood Banks

3.4 Research & Academic Laboratories

3.5 Pharmaceutical Companies, Cros, and Biotechnology Companies

3.6 Other End Users

4. Global Immunoassay Market, by Application:

4.1 Infectious Diseases

4.2 Endocrinology

4.3 Bone and Mineral Disorders

4.4 Oncology

4.5 Cardiology

4.6 Hematology and Blood Screening

4.7 Autoimmune Disorders

4.8 Toxicology

4.9 Neonatal Screening

4.10 Other Applications

5. Global Immunoassay Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

2. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. Siemens AG

5. Sysmex Corporation

6. Biomerieux Sa

7. Alere Inc.

8. Becton, Dickinson and Company

9. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

10. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Immunoassay Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

