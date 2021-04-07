Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Respiratory Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% from 2017 to 2025.

Respiratory Diagnostics is one of the most used technologies in medicinal sector and diagnosis centers. The reason of the market growth is mainly the lifestyle changes in young population and age related symptoms and diseases in geriatric population.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Lung related diseases and infections

1.2 Changes in lifestyle and inclusion of smoking and tobacco consumption

1.3 Rise in geriatric population

1.4 Technological developments

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Risks associated with reimbursements

2.2 Rising Healthcare cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:

1.1 Mechanical Tests

1.1.1 Pulmonary Function Tests

1.1.1.1 Spirometry

1.1.1.2 Peak Flow Test

1.2 OSA Diagnostic Tests

1.3 Other Test Types

1.4 Imaging Tests

1.4.1 X-Ray

1.4.2 Computed Tomography

1.4.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

1.4.4 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

1.4.5 Other Imaging Tests

1.5 Traditional Diagnostic Tests

1.5.1 Immunodiagnostics

1.5.2 Biochemical Characterization

1.5.3 Microscopy

1.6 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

1.7 Pcr

1.7.1 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test

1.7.2 In Situ Hybridization

1.7.3 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.7.4 Microarrays

1.7.5 Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

2. Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Instruments & Devices

2.2 Assays & Reagents

2.3 Services & Software

3. Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

3.2 Reference Laboratories

3.3 Physician Offices

3.4 Other End Users

4. Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market, by Disease:

4.1 Tuberculosis

4.2 Asthma

4.3 Lung Cancer

4.4 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

4.5 Other Respiratory Diseases

5. Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Philips Healthcare

2. Becton, Dickinson & Company

3. Abbott Laboratories

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5. Biomrieux

6. Alere Inc.

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8. Cosmed

9. Seegene Inc.

10. Sdi Diagnostic

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Respiratory Diagnostics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

