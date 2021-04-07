Global Defibrillators Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Defibrillators Market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% from 2017 to 2025.

Atrial chokes and blockages is becoming a common problem for todays healthcare services. The key factor driving the market and pushing it to grow is the growth in geriatric population as well as lifestyle changes and habits.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological developments in the medical technology

1.2 Growing cases of cardiovascular diseases

1.3 Growing Geriatric population

1.4 Focus on making defibrillators more accessible

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Less awareness

2.2 Risks associated with External defibrillators

2.3 Stringent regulations in the U.S.

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Defibrillators Market, by End User:

1.1 Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers

1.2 Pre-Hospitals

1.3 Public Access Markets

1.4 Home Care

1.5 Alternate Care Markets

2. Global Defibrillators Market, by Product:

2.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDS)

2.1.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDS)

2.1.1.1 Biventricular ICDS/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-DS)

2.1.1.2 Dual-Chamber ICDS

2.1.1.3 Single-Chamber ICDS

2.1.2 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDS)

2.2 External Defibrillators

2.2.1 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDS)

2.2.1.1 Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

2.2.1.2 Fully Automated External Defibrillators

2.3 Manual External Defibrillators

2.4 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDS)

3. Global Defibrillators Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Medtronic PLC

2. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Philips Healthcare (A Division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

5. Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

6. Biotronik Se & Co.Kg

7. Physio-Control International, Inc.

8. Cardiac Science Corporation (A Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Group)

9. Sorin Group (Now Livanova PLC)

10. Nihon Kohden Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

