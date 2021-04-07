Global Blood Group Typing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Blood Group Typing Market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.44% from 2017 to 2025.

Blood Typing is a very important part of medical procedures involving prenatal diagnostics, Transfusions and transplantations. The rising number of these processes in the healthcare field is the reason causing blood typing to grow.



Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing blood donation activities

1.2 Growing incidences of trauma, accidents and surgeries requiring blood transfusion

1.3 Growing demand of blood typing in prenatal testing

1.4 Growing importance of forensic studies and blood typing requirement in the forensic studies and examinations

1.5 Stringency towards careful blood transfusions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of equipment making it less accessible in developing nations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Blood Group Typing Market, by Technique:

1.1 PCR-Based and Microarray Techniques

1.2 Assay-Based Techniques

1.3 Massively Parallel Sequencing

1.4 Other Techniques

2. Global Blood Group Typing Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Consumables

2.1.1 Antisera Reagents

2.1.2 Red Blood Cell Reagents

2.1.3 Anti-Human Globulin Reagents

2.1.4 Blood Bank Saline

2.2 Instruments

2.3 Services

3. Global Blood Group Typing Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Clinical Laboratories

3.3 Blood Banks

3.4 Other End Users

4. Global Blood Group Typing Market, by Test Type:

4.1 Antibody Screening

4.2 HLA Typing

4.3 ABO Blood Tests

4.4 Cross-Matching Tests

4.5 Antigen Typing

5. Global Blood Group Typing Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

2. Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

3. Grifols International, S.A.

4. Immucor, Inc.

5. Merck KGaA

6. Novacyt Group

7. Quotient, Ltd.

8. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

9. Bag Health Care GmbH

10. Rapid Labs

11. AXO Science

12. Agena Bioscience, Inc.

13. Day Medical SA

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Blood Group Typing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

