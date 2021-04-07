Global HIV Diagnosis Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/383/Global HIV Diagnosis Market Size And For#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global HIV Diagnosis Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2025.

HIV tests are used to detect the presence of the human immunodeficiency virus, the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, in serum, saliva, or urine. Such tests may detect antibodies, antigens, or RNA. Increasing incidences of transfusing Unapproved or untested blood samples and other possible vector for HIV is causing the need of HIV diagnosis to rise.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/383/Global HIV Diagnosis Market Size And For#inquiry

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Patient count of HIV-AIDS

1.2 Growing incidences of blood transfusions and blood donation

1.3 Advantage of using Point-of-care kits

1.4 Increasing support from Govt.

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=383

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost

2.2 Lack of Regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global HIV Diagnosis Market, by Test Type:

1.1 Antibody Tests

1.1.1 HIV-1 Screening Tests

1.1.1.1 Elisa

1.1.1.2 Rapid Tests

1.1.1.3 Home Access Dried Blood Spots

1.1.2 HIV-1 Antibody Confirmatory Tests

1.1.2.1 Western Blot Tests

1.1.2.2 Indirect Immunofluorescence Assays (IFA)

1.1.2.3 Line Immunoassays

1.1.2.4 Radio-Immunoprecipitation Assays

1.1.3 HIV-2 & Group O Diagnostic Tests

1.2 Viral Load Tests

1.3 CD4 Tests

1.4 Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis

1.5 Tests for Viral Identification

2. Global HIV Diagnosis Market, by Product:

2.1 Consumables

2.1.1 Assays and Kits & Reagents

2.1.2 Other Consumables

2.2 Instruments

2.3 Software & Services

3. Global HIV Diagnosis Market, by End User:

3.1 Diagnostic Laboratories

3.2 Hospitals

3.3 Blood Banks

3.4 Home Care Settings

3.5 Other End Users

4. Global HIV Diagnosis Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

2. Roche Diagnostics (Division of Hoffman La Roche Ltd.)

3. Abbott Laboratories

4. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

5. Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.

6. Merck KGaA

7. Becton, Dickinson & Company

8. Hologic Inc.

9. Alere Inc.

10. Bio-Rad Laboratories

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the HIV Diagnosis Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/383/Global HIV Diagnosis Market Size And For

________________________________________