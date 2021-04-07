Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Ophthalmic Lasers Market was valued at USD 969.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1488.31 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2017 to 2025.

The ophthalmic laser market is currently seeing a growing trend in terms of market value because of increasing geriatric population and increment in eye related disorders and treatment requirements in the population all over the globe. Also, the initiative by Govt. as well as private sector to cure visual impairments is the driving factor for this market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Ocular Disorders and treatment requirements

1.2 GrowingGeriatric Population

1.3 Favorable regulatory system for adoption of ophthalmic laser technology

1.4 Rising cases of Diabetes

1.5 Increasing steps to cure visual disabilities and impairments

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost associated with implementation and usage of the laser

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Application:

1.1 Refractive Error Correction

1.2 Cataract Removal

1.3 Glaucoma Treatment

1.4 Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment

1.6 Others

2. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By Product:

2.1 Diode Lasers

2.2 Femtosecond Lasers

2.3 Excimer Lasers Aromatherapy

2.4 ND:Yag Lasers

2.5 Others

3. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

4. Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (A Novartis AG Company)

2. Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Abbott)

3. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

4. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (A Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Company)

5. Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

6. Topcon Corporation

7. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (A Subsidiary of Ziemer Group Holding AG)

8. Iridex Corporation

9. Nidek Co., Limited

10. Lumenis Ltd. (A XIO Group Company)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Ophthalmic Lasers Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

