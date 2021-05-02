Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Bostik, Sika, MAPEI

“

The report titled Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood-Flooring Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood-Flooring Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bostik, Sika, MAPEI, Fortane, Roberts, STAUF, Maiburg

Market Segmentation by Product: Water Based

Solvent Based

Urethane Based



Market Segmentation by Application: Laminate Flooring

Engineered Wood Flooring

Solid Wood Flooring

Reclaimed Wood Flooring

Parquet Flooring

Bamboo Flooring

Other



The Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water Based

1.2.2 Solvent Based

1.2.3 Urethane Based

1.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wood-Flooring Adhesives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wood-Flooring Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wood-Flooring Adhesives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wood-Flooring Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives by Application

4.1 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Laminate Flooring

4.1.2 Engineered Wood Flooring

4.1.3 Solid Wood Flooring

4.1.4 Reclaimed Wood Flooring

4.1.5 Parquet Flooring

4.1.6 Bamboo Flooring

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives by Country

5.1 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives by Country

6.1 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives by Country

8.1 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wood-Flooring Adhesives Business

10.1 Bostik

10.1.1 Bostik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bostik Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Bostik Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Bostik Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 Bostik Recent Development

10.2 Sika

10.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sika Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Bostik Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products Offered

10.2.5 Sika Recent Development

10.3 MAPEI

10.3.1 MAPEI Corporation Information

10.3.2 MAPEI Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MAPEI Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 MAPEI Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 MAPEI Recent Development

10.4 Fortane

10.4.1 Fortane Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fortane Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Fortane Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Fortane Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 Fortane Recent Development

10.5 Roberts

10.5.1 Roberts Corporation Information

10.5.2 Roberts Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Roberts Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Roberts Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 Roberts Recent Development

10.6 STAUF

10.6.1 STAUF Corporation Information

10.6.2 STAUF Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 STAUF Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 STAUF Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 STAUF Recent Development

10.7 Maiburg

10.7.1 Maiburg Corporation Information

10.7.2 Maiburg Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Maiburg Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Maiburg Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 Maiburg Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Distributors

12.3 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

