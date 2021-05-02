PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Pipelife, Uponor, IPEX

“

The report titled Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pipelife, Uponor, IPEX, NIBCO, Pexgol, Industrial Blansol, Roth, GF Piping System, Cosmoplast, Pipex

Market Segmentation by Product: PEX-A

PEX-B

PEX-C



Market Segmentation by Application: Residental

Commercial



The PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings market?

Table of Contents:

1 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Overview

1.1 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Product Overview

1.2 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PEX-A

1.2.2 PEX-B

1.2.3 PEX-C

1.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings by Application

4.1 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residental

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings by Country

5.1 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings by Country

6.1 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings by Country

8.1 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Business

10.1 Pipelife

10.1.1 Pipelife Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pipelife Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Pipelife PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Pipelife PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.1.5 Pipelife Recent Development

10.2 Uponor

10.2.1 Uponor Corporation Information

10.2.2 Uponor Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Uponor PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Pipelife PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.2.5 Uponor Recent Development

10.3 IPEX

10.3.1 IPEX Corporation Information

10.3.2 IPEX Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 IPEX PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 IPEX PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.3.5 IPEX Recent Development

10.4 NIBCO

10.4.1 NIBCO Corporation Information

10.4.2 NIBCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 NIBCO PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 NIBCO PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.4.5 NIBCO Recent Development

10.5 Pexgol

10.5.1 Pexgol Corporation Information

10.5.2 Pexgol Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Pexgol PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Pexgol PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.5.5 Pexgol Recent Development

10.6 Industrial Blansol

10.6.1 Industrial Blansol Corporation Information

10.6.2 Industrial Blansol Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Industrial Blansol PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Industrial Blansol PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.6.5 Industrial Blansol Recent Development

10.7 Roth

10.7.1 Roth Corporation Information

10.7.2 Roth Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Roth PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Roth PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.7.5 Roth Recent Development

10.8 GF Piping System

10.8.1 GF Piping System Corporation Information

10.8.2 GF Piping System Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 GF Piping System PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 GF Piping System PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.8.5 GF Piping System Recent Development

10.9 Cosmoplast

10.9.1 Cosmoplast Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cosmoplast Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cosmoplast PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cosmoplast PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Products Offered

10.9.5 Cosmoplast Recent Development

10.10 Pipex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pipex PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pipex Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Distributors

12.3 PEX Plumbing Pipe & Fittings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

