Global Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market was valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2025.

Orthopedic injuries and disorders are increasing, simultaneously with sport injuries and age related orthopedic disorders in women. The market is therefore growing and is expected to observe a positive pattern in market value increment till 2025.



Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications of point-of-care devices

1.2 Growing demand for treatment of orthopedic problems and surgeries

1.3 Growing govt. as well as private investors

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising cost of clinical trials

2.2 Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market, by Product:

1.1 X-Ray Systems

1.2 CT-Scanner

1.3 MRI Systems

1.4 EOS Imaging Systems

1.5 Ultrasound

1.6 Nuclear Imaging Systems

2. Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market, by Indication:

2.1 Acute injuries

2.2 Sports injuries

2.3 Trauma cases

2.4 Chronic Disorders

2.5 Osteoarthritis

2.6 Osteoporosis

2.7 Prolapsed Disc

2.8 Degenerative joint diseases

2.9 Others

3. Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Radiology Centers

3.3 Emergency Care Facility

3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Center

4. Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. General Electric Company

2. Siemens AG

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

5. Hitachi, Ltd.

6. Esaote SpA

7. Planmed OY

8. EOS Imaging

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

