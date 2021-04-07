Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market was valued at USD 41.42 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 59.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The increasing awareness amongst people about oral healthcare and hygiene is constantly pushing the market ahead in terms of market value. The number of market players is also increasing with increasing demands for dental healthcare products and services.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing awareness amongst people regarding oral and dental healthcare

1.2 Technological advancements

1.3 Rising number of dental disorders and dental caries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Economic and pricing issue due to competition in the market players

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, by Distribution Channel:

1.1 Consumer Stores

1.2 Retail Pharmacies

1.3 Online Distribution

1.4 Dental Dispensaries

2. Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, by Product:

2.1 Toothbrushes and Accessories

2.1.1 Toothbrushes

2.1.1.1 Manual Toothbrushes

2.1.1.2 Electric Toothbrushes

2.1.1.3 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes

2.1.2 Replacement Toothbrush Heads

2.2 Toothpastes

2.2.1 Pastes

2.2.2 Gels

2.2.3 Powders

2.2.4 Polishes

2.3 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

2.3.1 Dental Flosses

2.3.2 Breath Fresheners

2.3.3 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

2.3.4 Dental Water Jets

2.4 Mouthwashes/Rinses

2.4.1 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

2.4.2 Medicated Mouthwashes

2.5 Denture Products

2.5.1 Fixatives

2.5.2 Other Denture Products

2.6 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

3. Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Colgate-Palmolive Company

2. The Procter & Gamble Company

3. Glaxosmithkline PLC

4. Unilever PLC

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Johnson & Johnson

7. GC Corporation

8. Dr. Fresh, LLC

9. 3M Company

10. Lion Corporation

11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

12. Sunstar Suisse S.A.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

