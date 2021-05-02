Direct Textile Printers Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Mimaki, DGI, Konica Minolta

“

The report titled Global Direct Textile Printers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Direct Textile Printers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Direct Textile Printers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Direct Textile Printers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Direct Textile Printers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Direct Textile Printers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct Textile Printers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct Textile Printers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct Textile Printers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct Textile Printers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct Textile Printers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct Textile Printers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mimaki, DGI, Konica Minolta, Atexco, Kornit, Mutoh, Robustelli, SPGPrints, MS Printing, Durst, Kaiyuan, Reggiani, Printpretty, La Meccanica, Zimmer

Market Segmentation by Product: Direct-to-fabric

Direct-to-garments



Market Segmentation by Application: Clothes

Scalfs, Neckties, and Accessories

Home Textiles



The Direct Textile Printers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct Textile Printers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct Textile Printers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct Textile Printers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct Textile Printers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct Textile Printers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct Textile Printers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct Textile Printers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Direct Textile Printers Market Overview

1.1 Direct Textile Printers Product Overview

1.2 Direct Textile Printers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Direct-to-fabric

1.2.2 Direct-to-garments

1.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Direct Textile Printers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Direct Textile Printers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Direct Textile Printers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Direct Textile Printers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Direct Textile Printers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Direct Textile Printers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Direct Textile Printers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Direct Textile Printers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Direct Textile Printers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Direct Textile Printers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Direct Textile Printers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Direct Textile Printers by Application

4.1 Direct Textile Printers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Clothes

4.1.2 Scalfs, Neckties, and Accessories

4.1.3 Home Textiles

4.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Direct Textile Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Direct Textile Printers by Country

5.1 North America Direct Textile Printers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Direct Textile Printers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Direct Textile Printers by Country

6.1 Europe Direct Textile Printers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Direct Textile Printers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Direct Textile Printers by Country

8.1 Latin America Direct Textile Printers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Direct Textile Printers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Textile Printers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Direct Textile Printers Business

10.1 Mimaki

10.1.1 Mimaki Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mimaki Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mimaki Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Mimaki Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.1.5 Mimaki Recent Development

10.2 DGI

10.2.1 DGI Corporation Information

10.2.2 DGI Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DGI Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mimaki Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.2.5 DGI Recent Development

10.3 Konica Minolta

10.3.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

10.3.2 Konica Minolta Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Konica Minolta Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Konica Minolta Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.3.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

10.4 Atexco

10.4.1 Atexco Corporation Information

10.4.2 Atexco Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Atexco Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Atexco Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.4.5 Atexco Recent Development

10.5 Kornit

10.5.1 Kornit Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kornit Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kornit Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kornit Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.5.5 Kornit Recent Development

10.6 Mutoh

10.6.1 Mutoh Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mutoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mutoh Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mutoh Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.6.5 Mutoh Recent Development

10.7 Robustelli

10.7.1 Robustelli Corporation Information

10.7.2 Robustelli Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Robustelli Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Robustelli Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.7.5 Robustelli Recent Development

10.8 SPGPrints

10.8.1 SPGPrints Corporation Information

10.8.2 SPGPrints Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SPGPrints Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SPGPrints Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.8.5 SPGPrints Recent Development

10.9 MS Printing

10.9.1 MS Printing Corporation Information

10.9.2 MS Printing Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 MS Printing Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 MS Printing Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.9.5 MS Printing Recent Development

10.10 Durst

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Direct Textile Printers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Durst Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Durst Recent Development

10.11 Kaiyuan

10.11.1 Kaiyuan Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kaiyuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kaiyuan Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kaiyuan Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.11.5 Kaiyuan Recent Development

10.12 Reggiani

10.12.1 Reggiani Corporation Information

10.12.2 Reggiani Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Reggiani Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Reggiani Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.12.5 Reggiani Recent Development

10.13 Printpretty

10.13.1 Printpretty Corporation Information

10.13.2 Printpretty Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Printpretty Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Printpretty Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.13.5 Printpretty Recent Development

10.14 La Meccanica

10.14.1 La Meccanica Corporation Information

10.14.2 La Meccanica Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 La Meccanica Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 La Meccanica Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.14.5 La Meccanica Recent Development

10.15 Zimmer

10.15.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zimmer Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zimmer Direct Textile Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zimmer Direct Textile Printers Products Offered

10.15.5 Zimmer Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Direct Textile Printers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Direct Textile Printers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Direct Textile Printers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Direct Textile Printers Distributors

12.3 Direct Textile Printers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”