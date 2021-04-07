Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Orthodontic Supplies Market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Orthodontic Supplies are seeing increasing values in terms of market value because of increasing demand in geriatric populations and demand of treatment procedures and continuous improvements in the treatment. The number of dental disorders and dental healthcare issues is also increasing simultaneously driving the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Technological developments

1.2 Increasing disposable income in developing countries

1.3 Increasing awareness amongst citizen about dental care and treatment

1.4 Growing Number of Patients With Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, and Jaw Pain

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement risks

2.2 Procedural risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Patient:

1.1 Adults

1.2 Teenagers and children

2. Global Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Product:

2.1 Fixed Braces

2.1.1 Brackets

2.1.1.1 Brackets, by type:

2.1.1.1.1 Conventional Brackets

2.1.1.1.2 Self-Ligating Brackets

2.1.1.1.3 Lingual Brackets

2.1.1.2 Brackets. by material

2.1.1.2.1 Metal/Traditional Brackets

2.1.1.2.2 Ceramic/Aesthetic Brackets

2.1.2 Archwires

2.1.2.1 Beta Titanium Archwires

2.1.2.2 Nickel Titanium Archwires

2.1.2.3 Stainless Steel Archwires

2.1.3 Anchorage Appliances

2.1.3.1 Bands and Buccal Tubes

2.1.3.2 Miniscrews

2.1.4 Ligatures

2.1.4.1 Elastomeric Ligatures

2.1.4.2 Wire Ligatures

2.2 Removable Braces

2.3 Orthodontic Adhesives

3. Global Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Henry Schein, Inc.

4. Dentsply International, Inc.

5. Align Technology Inc.

6. American Orthodontics

7. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics Inc.

8. G&H Orthodontics Inc.

9. Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg

10. TP Orthodontics, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

________________________________________