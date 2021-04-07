Global Dental Equipment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Dental Equipment Market was valued at USD 5.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Dental Equipment Market was valued at USD 5.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2025.

Dental Equipment market is currently increasing its value due to driving factors like growing geriatric population and also population of cosmetic dentistry. The increment in dental disorders and surgical procedures all over the globe is causing the market to grow.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing geriatric population

1.2 Growing incidences of dental disorders and other dental caries

1.3 Growing popularity and demand of cosmetic dentistry

1.4 Emerging dental medical market and needs

1.5 Technological advancements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of Dental equipment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Dental Equipment Market, by End User:

1.1 Hospitals and Clinics

1.2 Dental Laboratories

1.3 Other End Users

2. Global Dental Equipment Market, by Product:

2.1 Diagnostic Dental Equipment

2.1.1 Dental Radiology Equipment Market, By Product

2.1.1.1 Extraoral Radiology Equipment

2.1.1.2 Intraoral Radiology Equipment

2.1.1.3 Dental Radiology Equipment Market, By Type

2.2 Therapeutic Dental Equipment

2.2.1 Dental Lasers

2.2.1.1 Soft Tissue types

2.2.1.2 All Tissue types

2.2.2 General Equipment

2.2.2.1 Casting Machines

2.2.2.2 Instrument Delivery Systems

2.2.2.3 Ceramic Furnaces

2.2.2.4 Electrosurgical Systems

2.2.2.5 CAD/CAM Systems

2.2.2.6 Dental Chairs

2.2.2.7 Dental Light Curing Equipment

2.2.2.8 Dental Hand pieces

3. Global Dental Equipment Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Carestream Health Inc.

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Dentsply Sirona

4. Planmeca Group

5. A-DEC Inc.

6. AMD Lasers

7. Biolase, Inc.

8. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

9. Midmark Corp.

10. 3M

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Dental Equipment Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

