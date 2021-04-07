Global Tumor Ablation Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Tumor Ablation Marketwas valued at USD 327.46 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 915.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2017 to 2025.

It is an image-guided technique that uses heat to destroy cancer cells. It uses imaging techniques such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to help guide a needle electrode into a cancerous tumor. The treatment needs for cancer is increasing with rising number of tumor and cancer patients, the market is growing and expanding currently all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Cancer Patients all over the globe

1.2 GrowingGeriatric Population

1.3 Technological development

1.4 Increasing number of hospitals and healthcare centers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of treatment procedures

2.2 Healthcare regulations in the U.S.

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Mode of Treatment:

1.1 Surgical Ablation

1.2 Laparoscopic Ablation

1.3 Percutaneous Ablation

2. Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Application:

2.1 Liver Cancer

2.2 Lung Cancer

2.3 Kidney Cancer

2.4 Bone Metastasis

2.5 Others

3. Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Technology:

3.1 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

3.2 Microwave Ablation

3.3 Cryoablation

3.4 Other Technologies

4. Global Tumor Ablation Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Medtronic, PLC.

2. Angiodynamics, Inc.

3. Healthtronics, Inc.

4. Galil Medical, Inc.

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

6. Neuwave Medical, Inc.

7. EdapTms S.A.

8. Mermaid Medical A/S

9. Sonacare Medical, LLC

10. Misonix, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Tumor Ablation Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

