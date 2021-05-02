Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | SHELL, DowDuPont, BASF

“
The report titled Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Glycol Ethers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Glycol Ethers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: SHELL, DowDuPont, BASF, Formosa Plastic Group, SABIC, Nippon Shokubai, Reliance Group, IGL, Indian Oil, SINOPEC, CNPC, Yida
Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether
Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether
Ethylene Glycol Monopropyl Ether
Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether
Other types
Market Segmentation by Application: Painting
Plastic
Automotive
Agriculture
Synthetic
The Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Glycol Ethers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene Glycol Ethers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Overview
1.1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Product Overview
1.2 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether
1.2.2 Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether
1.2.3 Ethylene Glycol Monopropyl Ether
1.2.4 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether
1.2.5 Other types
1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Ethylene Glycol Ethers Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Ethylene Glycol Ethers Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Ethers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ethylene Glycol Ethers as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Ethers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Application
4.1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Painting
4.1.2 Plastic
4.1.3 Automotive
4.1.4 Agriculture
4.1.5 Synthetic
4.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Country
5.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Country
6.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Country
8.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Glycol Ethers Business
10.1 SHELL
10.1.1 SHELL Corporation Information
10.1.2 SHELL Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 SHELL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 SHELL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.1.5 SHELL Recent Development
10.2 DowDuPont
10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.2.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 DowDuPont Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 SHELL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.3 BASF
10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 BASF Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 BASF Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.3.5 BASF Recent Development
10.4 Formosa Plastic Group
10.4.1 Formosa Plastic Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Formosa Plastic Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Formosa Plastic Group Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Formosa Plastic Group Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.4.5 Formosa Plastic Group Recent Development
10.5 SABIC
10.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information
10.5.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 SABIC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 SABIC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.5.5 SABIC Recent Development
10.6 Nippon Shokubai
10.6.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nippon Shokubai Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Nippon Shokubai Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Nippon Shokubai Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.6.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development
10.7 Reliance Group
10.7.1 Reliance Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 Reliance Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Reliance Group Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Reliance Group Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.7.5 Reliance Group Recent Development
10.8 IGL
10.8.1 IGL Corporation Information
10.8.2 IGL Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 IGL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 IGL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.8.5 IGL Recent Development
10.9 Indian Oil
10.9.1 Indian Oil Corporation Information
10.9.2 Indian Oil Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Indian Oil Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Indian Oil Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.9.5 Indian Oil Recent Development
10.10 SINOPEC
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 SINOPEC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 SINOPEC Recent Development
10.11 CNPC
10.11.1 CNPC Corporation Information
10.11.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 CNPC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 CNPC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.11.5 CNPC Recent Development
10.12 Yida
10.12.1 Yida Corporation Information
10.12.2 Yida Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Yida Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Yida Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered
10.12.5 Yida Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Distributors
12.3 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
