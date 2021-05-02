Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | SHELL, DowDuPont, BASF

“

The report titled Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Glycol Ethers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Glycol Ethers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SHELL, DowDuPont, BASF, Formosa Plastic Group, SABIC, Nippon Shokubai, Reliance Group, IGL, Indian Oil, SINOPEC, CNPC, Yida

Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether

Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether

Ethylene Glycol Monopropyl Ether

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether

Other types



Market Segmentation by Application: Painting

Plastic

Automotive

Agriculture

Synthetic



The Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Glycol Ethers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene Glycol Ethers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Glycol Ethers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Product Overview

1.2 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ethylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether

1.2.2 Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether

1.2.3 Ethylene Glycol Monopropyl Ether

1.2.4 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether

1.2.5 Other types

1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ethylene Glycol Ethers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ethylene Glycol Ethers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Ethers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ethylene Glycol Ethers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Ethers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Application

4.1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Painting

4.1.2 Plastic

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Agriculture

4.1.5 Synthetic

4.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Ethers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Country

5.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Country

6.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Country

8.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ethylene Glycol Ethers Business

10.1 SHELL

10.1.1 SHELL Corporation Information

10.1.2 SHELL Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SHELL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SHELL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.1.5 SHELL Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DowDuPont Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SHELL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BASF Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 Formosa Plastic Group

10.4.1 Formosa Plastic Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Formosa Plastic Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Formosa Plastic Group Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Formosa Plastic Group Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.4.5 Formosa Plastic Group Recent Development

10.5 SABIC

10.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.5.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 SABIC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 SABIC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.5.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.6 Nippon Shokubai

10.6.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nippon Shokubai Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nippon Shokubai Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nippon Shokubai Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.6.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

10.7 Reliance Group

10.7.1 Reliance Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Reliance Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Reliance Group Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Reliance Group Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.7.5 Reliance Group Recent Development

10.8 IGL

10.8.1 IGL Corporation Information

10.8.2 IGL Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 IGL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 IGL Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.8.5 IGL Recent Development

10.9 Indian Oil

10.9.1 Indian Oil Corporation Information

10.9.2 Indian Oil Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Indian Oil Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Indian Oil Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.9.5 Indian Oil Recent Development

10.10 SINOPEC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SINOPEC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

10.11 CNPC

10.11.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.11.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CNPC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CNPC Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.11.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.12 Yida

10.12.1 Yida Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yida Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Yida Ethylene Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Yida Ethylene Glycol Ethers Products Offered

10.12.5 Yida Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Distributors

12.3 Ethylene Glycol Ethers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

