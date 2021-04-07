Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Varicose Vein Treatment Market was valued at USD 207.22 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 373.34 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2017 to 2025.

Varicose veins are veins that have become enlarged and twisted. Due to major lifestyle changes and excessive workloads on the mid age and young age groups, the cosmetic problem has become more prevalent. The treatment market is thus seeing a positive trend in terms of market values.



Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications due to reduced trauma, greater exposure to the site of application, high operative success rates, and faster blood flow restoration

1.2 Growing Demand of minimal invasion techniques

1.3 Economically favorable treatment

1.4 Less time consumption with efficient results

1.5 Excluded use of anesthesia

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High number of competitors

2.2 Lack of trained professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market, by Product:

1.1 Ablation Devices

1.1.1 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

1.1.2 Laser Ablation Devices

1.2 Venous Closure Products

1.3 Surgical Products

2. Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market, by Treatment Mode:

2.1 Endovenous Ablation

2.2 Injection Sclerotherapy

2.3 Surgical Ligation/Stripping

3. Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Angiodynamics, Inc. (U.S.)

2. Medtronic, PLC (U.S.)

3. Biolitec Ag (Austria)

4. Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel)

5. Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Varicose Vein Treatment Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

