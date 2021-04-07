Global Apheresis Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Apheresis Market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2017 to 2025.

Apheresis is a medical technology in which the blood of a person is passed through an apparatus that separates out one particular constituent and returns the remainder to the circulation. The market is growing because of number of key drivers, injuries and trauma increments being one of them.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing number of injuries and Trauma cases

1.2 Increasing demands from biopharmaceutical companies for Plasma sources

1.3 Increasing demand of blood transfusions and blood safety concerns

1.4 Increasing complex surgical procedures

1.5 Favorable reimbursements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of information about Apheresis

2.2 High Cost of the devices

2.3 Lack of Qualified Donors

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Apheresis Market, by Application:

1.1 Plasmapheresis

1.2 Plateletpheresis

1.3 Erythrocytapheresis

1.4 Leukapheresis

1.5 Other Applications

2. Global Apheresis Market, by Technology:

2.1 Centrifugation

2.1.1 Intermittent Flow

2.1.2 Continuous Flow

2.2 9.3 Membrane Separation

3. Global Apheresis Market, by Product:

3.1 Apheresis Devices

3.1.1 Plasma Separators

3.1.2 Plasma Component Separators

3.1.3 Immunoadsorption Columns

3.1.4 Plasma Perfusion Columns

3.1.5 Hemoperfusion Columns

3.2 8.3 Apheresis Disposables

4. Global Apheresis Market, by Procedure:

4.1 Automated/Apheresis Blood Collection (Donor Apheresis)

4.2 Therapeutic Apheresis

4.2.1 Therapeutic Apheresis Market, By Disease

4.2.1.1 Neurological Disorders

4.2.1.2 Blood Disorders

4.2.1.3 Cardiovascular Disorders

4.2.1.4 Renal Disorders

4.2.1.5 Autoimmune Disorders

4.2.1.6 Metabolic Disorders

4.2.1.7 Other Disorders

4.3 Therapeutic Apheresis Market, By Procedure:

4.3.1 Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

4.3.2 Therapeutic Cytapheresis

4.3.2.1 Therapeutic Erythrocytapheresis

4.3.2.2 Therapeutic Plateletphersis

4.3.2.3 Leukapheresis

4.3.3 Photopheresis

4.3.4 Extracorporeal Immunoadsorption (ECI)

5. Global Apheresis Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerus Corporation

2. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

3. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

4. Haemonetics Corporation

5. Terumo BCT, Inc.

6. Hemacare Corporation

7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8. Kaneka Corporation

9. Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

10. Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

