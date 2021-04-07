Global Tissue Regeneration Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Tissue Regeneration Market was valued at USD 13.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 194.26 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 34.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Tissue Regeneration market is driven by a number of factors, rising need of 3D printing in medical sector and demand of personalized safe transplants, being some of them. The market is growing and is expected to expand in the same pattern till 2025.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High cost for organ transplantation

1.2 Growingusageof 3D printingin organ and tissue regeneration

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High establishment cost

2.2 Lack of skilled professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Tissue Regeneration Market, by Component:

1.1 Cell therapy

1.2 Stem cell therapy

1.3 Stem cell sources

1.4 Existing and development-stage stem cell products

1.5 Tissue vascularization

1.6 Cell culturing

1.7 Small molecules and biologics

1.8 Others

2. Global Tissue Regeneration Market, by Raw Material:

2.1 Synthetic

2.2 Genetically modified

2.3 Biological

3. Global Tissue Regeneration Market, by Application:

3.1 Cardiovascular disorders

3.2 Oncology

3.3 Dermatology

3.4 Musculoskeletal

3.5 Wound healing

3.6 Neurology

3.7 Ophthalmology

3.8 Others

4. Global Tissue Regeneration Market, by End User:

4.1 Hospitals

4.2 Clinics

4.3 Ambulatory centers

4.4 Research laboratories

4.5 Others

5. Global Tissue Regeneration Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arteriocyte Medical Systems Inc.

2. Athersys Inc.

3. Cerapedics Inc.

4. Co. Don AG

5. Cook Medical Inc.

6. Cryolife Inc.

7. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

8. Genzyme Corp.

9. Kinetic Concepts Inc.

10. Mesoblast Ltd.

11. Nuo Therapeutics Inc.

12. Ocata Therapeutics Inc.

13. Organogenesis Inc.

14. Orthopeutics L.P.

15. U.S. Stem Cell Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

________________________________________