Global Blood Flow Measurement Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Blood Flow Measurement Market was valued at USD 343.23 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 723.03 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% from 2017 to 2025.

Blood flow rate is a crucial health factor which is to be measured before a wide number of medical tests and surgeries. Also, in geriatric population it is a part of regular checkups. The Measurement devices need to be efficient and at par with the medical service being provided. The increasing market value is because of increased investments in Healthcare and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders

1.2 Growing geriatric population and cases of diabetes

1.3 Technological developments

1.4 Influx of VC Funds

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Alternative methods available

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Blood Flow Measurement Market, by Application:

1.1 Invasive Applications

1.1.1 CABG

1.1.2 Microvascular Surgery

1.1.3 Other Invasive Applications

1.2 Non Invasive Applications

1.2.1 Cardiovascular Disease

1.2.2 Diabetes

1.2.3 Gastroenterology

1.2.4 Tumor Monitoring

1.2.5 Other Non-Invasive Applications

2. Global Blood Flow Measurement Market, by Product:

2.1 Laser Doppler

2.2 Ultrasound

2.2.1 Ultrasound Doppler

2.2.2 Transit-Time Flow Meters

3. Global Blood Flow Measurement Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Medistim ASA

2. Cook Medical, Inc.

3. Getinge Group

4. Deltex Medical Group PLC

5. Transonic Systems, Inc.

6. Compumedics Limited

7. Adinstruments

8. Sonotec Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH

9. Biopac Systems Inc.

10. Moor Instruments Ltd.

11. ATYS Medical

12. Perimed AB

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

