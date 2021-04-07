Global Hydronephrosis Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Hydronephrosis Marketwas valued at USD 127.07 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 303.33 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.15% from 2017 to 2025.

Hydronephrosis is a condition characterized by a swollen kidney as a result of abnormal drainage of urine from the kidney to the bladder. It is a secondary disease that results from primary disease that may affect the kidney. Hydronephrosis has become a major problem across the globe due to rising prevalence of kidney diseases, lack of awareness about the diseases and their treatment, which favor the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 rising prevalence of kidney diseases

1.2 lack of awareness about the diseases and their treatment

1.3 GrowingGeriatric population

1.4 Effective cost of the treatment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Hydronephrosis Market, by Indication:

1.1 Intrinsic

1.1.1 Acute Unilateral Obstructive Uropathy

1.1.2 Kidney Stone

1.1.3 Bladder Cancer

1.1.4 Bladder Stones

1.1.5 Cystocele

1.1.6 Urethral Stricture

1.1.7 Urethral Cancer

1.1.8 Others

1.2 Extrinsic

1.2.1 Retroperitoneal Fibrosis

1.2.2 Ovarian Vein Syndrome

1.2.3 Cancer Of The Cervix

1.2.4 Cancer Of The Prostate

1.2.5 Uterine Prolapse

1.2.6 Prostate Cancer

1.2.7 Pregnancy

1.2.8 Others

2. Global Hydronephrosis Market, by Treatment:

2.1 Shock Wave Lithotripsy

2.2 Laparoscopy

2.3 Bladder Catheterization

2.4 Steroid Therapy

2.5 Others

3. Global Hydronephrosis Market, by Type:

3.1 Unilateral Hydronephrosis

3.2 Bilateral Hydronephrosis

4. Global Hydronephrosis Market, by Diagnosis:

4.1 Laboratory Test

4.1.1 Urinalysis

4.1.2 Complete Blood Count

4.1.3 Electrolyte Analysis

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Imaging

4.2.1 CT Scan

4.2.2 Ultrasound

4.2.3 Intravenous Pyelography

4.2.4 KUB X-Rays

4.2.5 Others

5. Global Hydronephrosis Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nephro Genex, Inc.

2. American Renal Associates

3. PHRAXIS, INC.

4. Renal Associates P.A.

5. ALLERGAN

6. Amgen Inc.

7. Anthem Bio Pharm

8. Sanofi

9. Novartis AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Hydronephrosis Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

