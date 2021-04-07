Global Beauty Devices Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Beauty Devices Market was valued at USD 27.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 129billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.76% from 2017 to 2025.

Beauty devices are a wide market consisting small and large devices as well as products, in demand all over the globe. The market is thus growing at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing awareness about advanced features offered by light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices for treating wrinkles, blemishes and sagged skin

1.2 Increasing number of salons

1.3 Growing geriatric population

1.4 Rising prevalence of alopecia

1.5 Increasing awareness about beauty treatments

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Side effects related with usage of beauty devices

2.2 Risks related with photo rejuvenation devices

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Beauty Devices Market, by Type:

1.1 Hair Removal Devices

1.2 Cleansing Devices

1.3 Acne Devices

1.4 Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices (LT&P)

1.5 Oxygen and Steaming Devices

1.6 Hair Growth Devices

1.7 Skin Dermal Rollers

1.8 Cellulite Reduction Devices

1.9 Others

2. Global Beauty Devices Market, by Application and End User:

2.1 Salon

2.2 Spa

2.3 At Home

2.4 Others

3. Global Beauty Devices Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. LOreal SA

2. Panasonic Corporation

3. Home Skinovations Ltd

4. Photomedax Inc.

5. Carol Cole Company

6. Lumenis Ltd.

7. The Proctor & Gamble Company

8. Syneron Medical

9. TRIA Beauty, Inc.

10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Beauty Devices Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

