Global Automated Cell Cultures Market Size And Forecast To 2025

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Automated Cell Cultures Market was valued at USD 19.57 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 40.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.46% from 2017 to 2025.

The automated cell culture market is growing with increasing number of investments in healthcare and biotech industries. There are number of factors which influence the market. The restraints faced by the market are high cost and uneven distribution.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Decrease the human or manual efforts

1.2 Lower the chances of contaminations & errors during the cell culture development

1.3 Less time consuming

1.4 Increase in demand for regenerative medicine

1.5 Emerging biopharmaceutical industries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rough distribution of the technology

2.2 High cost restraints the market

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Automated Cell Cultures Market, by Applications:

1.1 drug development

1.2 stem cell research

1.3 regenerative medicine

1.4 cancer research

2. Global Automated Cell Cultures Market, by Type:

2.1 finite cell line cultures

2.2 infinite cell line cultures

3. Global Automated Cell Cultures Market, by Consumables:

3.1 Media

3.2 Sera

3.3 Reagents

4. Global Automated Cell Cultures Market, by Instruments:

4.1 automated cell culture storage equipment

4.2 automated cell culture vessels

4.3 automated cell culture supporting instruments

4.4 bioreactors

5. Global Automated Cell Cultures Market, by End User:

5.1 biotech companies

5.2 research organizations

5.3 academic institutes

6. Global Automated Cell Cultures Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BD

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. Sigma-Aldrich Co.

4. Tecan Trading AG

5. Promocell GmbH

6. Hamilton Company

7. Biospherix, Ltd.

8. Merck KGaA

9. Sartorius AG

10. Eppendorf AG

11. GE Company

12. Lonza Group AG

13. Corning, Inc.

14. Life Technologies Corporation

15. HiMedia Laboratories

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Automated Cell Cultures Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

