Global Surgical Imaging Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/347/Global Surgical Imaging Market Size And #sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Surgical Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2017 to 2025.

Image-guided surgery helps surgeons perform safer and less invasive procedures, which is the key reason why these procedures are preferred over traditional surgeries. The number of surgeries and geriatric population added with their treatment requirements is increasing, causing the growth of the market all over the globe.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/347/Global Surgical Imaging Market Size And #inquiry

Sample Infographics:

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=347

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advantages of FPDS Over Image Intensifiers

1.2 Favorable Reimbursement conditions

1.3 Growing demand of minimally invasive medical techniques and devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of the technical equipment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Application:

1.1 Cardiovascular Surgeries

1.2 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

1.3 Other Applications

1.4 Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries

1.5 Neurosurgeries

2. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology:

2.1 Image Intensifier C-Arms

2.2 Flat Panel Detector C-Arms (FPD C-Arms)

3. Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

2. Koninklijke Philips

3. Siemens

4. Ziehm Imaging

5. Hologic

6. Shimadzu Corporation

7. Orthoscan

8. Medtronic

9. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Acquired By Canon)

10. Genoray

11. Eurocolumbus Allengers Medical Systems

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Surgical Imaging Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/347/Global Surgical Imaging Market Size And

________________________________________