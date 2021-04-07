Global Hammertoe Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Hammertoe Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Increasing geriatric population is the key driver of the market as the health issue is mainly observed in aged groups amongst population. The ease of treatment with advancements in technology is also one of the factors which affects the market growth.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advancement in technologies

1.2 Rising number of geriatric population

1.3 Increasing awareness amongst population

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Ethical issues regarding genetic engineering

2.2 Stringent clinical testing regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Hammertoe Market, by Type:

1.1 Flexible hammertoe

1.2 Rigid hammertoe

2. Global Hammertoe Market, by Diagnosis:

2.1 physical exam

2.2 x-rays

2.3 others

3. Global Hammertoe Market, by Treatment:

3.1 drugs

3.2 orthotic devices

3.3 surgery

3.4 others

4. Global Hammertoe Market, by End User:

4.1 hospitals

4.2 clinics

4.3 physiotherapy & orthopedic centers

5. Global Hammertoe Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BioPro

2. Instratek

3. Stryker

4. Extremity Medical LLC

5. Arrowhead Medical Device Technologies

6. Wright Medical Group N.V.

7. Nextremity Solutions, Inc.

8. Smith & Nephew plc.

9. Biomet, Inc.

10. Acumed

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

