Global Breast Imaging Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/330/Global Breast Imaging Market Size And Fo#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Breast Imaging Market was valued at USD 2.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.26billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.34% from 2017 to 2025.

The increase in Breast cancer and tumor cases is enforcing the population to keep a track of breast health status. The advances in oncology technology are also increasing with rising funds from Govt. and private sector. All these factors contribute to the growth of Breast imaging market.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/330/Global Breast Imaging Market Size And Fo#inquiry

Sample Infographics:

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=330

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of breast cancer

1.2 Growingfunds and awareness programs regarding breast cancer chekups and treatment

1.3 Population awareness for early diagnosis of breast cancer

1.4 Technological advancements

1.5 Advanced systems for efficient testing and treatment of breast cancer

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of technology

2.2 Side effects of chemo

2.3 Stringent approval regulations

2.4 Reimbursement risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Breast Imaging Market, by Type:

1.1 Ionizing Technologies

1.1.1 Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM)

1.1.2 Analog Mammography

1.1.3 3D Breast Tomosynthesis

1.1.4 Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET-CT)

1.1.5 Molecular Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSGI)

1.1.6 Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

1.1.7 Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

1.1.8 Electric Impedance Tomography

1.2 Non-Ionizing Technologies

1.2.1 Breast Ultrasound

1.2.2 Breast MRI

1.2.3 Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound (AWBU)

1.2.4 Breast Thermography

1.2.5 Optical Imaging

2. Global Breast Imaging Market, by Region:

2.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

2.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

2.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

2.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hologic, Inc.

2. GE Healthcare (A Part of General Electric Company)

3. Siemens Healthcare (A Part of Siemens AG)

4. Philips Healthcare (A Part of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6. Gamma Medica, Inc.

7. Toshiba Corporation

8. Sonocin, Inc.

9. Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

10. Dilon Technologies, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Breast Imaging Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/330/Global Breast Imaging Market Size And Fo

________________________________________