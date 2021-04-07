Global Fetal Monitoring Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Fetal Monitoring Market was valued at USD 1687.57 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3572.79billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2017 to 2025.

The fetal monitoring procedure is an intricate part of child mother wellness treatments during and post gestation. The increasing number of prenatal births and complications in labor, awareness and safety concerns in population regarding health of infants and mothers are driving the market in a positive direction with respect to market values.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Birth rates and preterm births

1.2 Growingtechnical support and developments

1.3 Growing support from Govt. and private sector

1.4 Increasing investments by market players

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High equipment cost

2.2 Stringency in regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Fetal Monitoring Market, by Method:

1.1 Invasive

1.2 Non-Invasive

2. Global Fetal Monitoring Market, by Portability:

2.1 Non-Portable Systems

2.2 Portable Systems

3. Global Fetal Monitoring Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Clinics

3.3 Others

4. Global Fetal Monitoring Market, by Application:

4.1 Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

4.2 Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

5. Global Fetal Monitoring Market, by Product:

5.1 Instruments & Consumables

5.1.1 Ultrasound

5.1.1.1 2d Ultrasound

5.1.1.2 3d & 4d Ultrasound

5.1.1.3 Doppler Imaging

5.1.2 Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor

5.1.2.1 External Monitor

5.1.2.2 Other Monitors

5.1.3 Fetal Electrodes

5.1.4 Fetal Doppler

5.1.5 Uterine Contraction Monitor

5.1.5.1 External Monitoring

5.1.5.2 Internal Monitoring

5.1.6 Telemetry Solutions

5.1.7 Accessories & Consumables

5.1.8 Other Products

5.2 Software

6. Global Fetal Monitoring Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Analogic Corporation

2. Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc. (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

3. Ge Healthcare (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

4. Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

5. Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens Ag)

6. Covidien PLC (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Medtronic PLC)

7. Arjohuntleigh (Subsidiary of Getinge AB)

8. Neoventa Medical AB

9. Natus Medical Incorporated

10. Spacelabs Healthcare (Subsidiary of OSI Systems)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Fetal Monitoring Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

