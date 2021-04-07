Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Automated Hospital Beds Market was valued at USD 15.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.09 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% from 2017 to 2025.

With increasing focus on patent centric healthcare facility provision and increasing stringency towards the formulations regarding patient care, majority of healthcare players are adopting technologies like automated patient beds. This is one of the major drivers of the market, whereas, high cost of the product is limiting the market to grow at a very pace all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications because the product is extremely beneficial for the doctors and nurses

1.2 Growing demand in hospitals and major healthcare facility providers

1.3 Growing consumer preference

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of the product

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Automated Hospital Beds Market, by Type:

1.1 semi-automatic hospital beds

1.2 fully automatic hospital beds

2. Global Automated Hospital Beds Market, by Technology:

2.1 basic automated hospital beds

2.2 smart automated hospital beds

3. Global Automated Hospital Beds Market, by Treatment Type:

3.1 critical care

3.2 acute care

3.3 long term care

4. Global Automated Hospital Beds Market, by Usage:

4.1 general purpose

4.2 intensive care

4.3 delivery/birthing

4.4 pediatric, bariatric

4.5 pressure relief

4.6 psychiatric care

4.7 others

5. Global Automated Hospital Beds Market, by End User:

5.1 hospitals & clinics

5.2 reproductive care centers

5.3 dentistry, home users

5.4 others

6. Global Automated Hospital Beds Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arjo Huntleigh

2. Gendron Inc.

3. Hill-Rom

4. Invacare Corporation

5. Linetspol. sr.o.

6. Medline Industries, Inc.

7. Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

8. Stryker

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Automated Hospital Beds Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

